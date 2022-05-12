Parties raise voice against ‘imposing’ Hindi on JIPMER

Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy on Wednesday charged the NDA government at the Centre with imposing Hindi in all communications at JIPMER here.

Talking to reporters after participating in a demonstration organised by the opposition Congress at JIPMER to protest the “imposition”of Hindi through a circular by the institute`s management, Narayanasamy said Chief Minister N Rangasamy was keeping quiet even as the agitation over the issue was gathering momentum now.

“Both the Chief Minister, and Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan were causing havoc to Puducherry without opposing the Centre’s “imposition” of Hindi on the hospital,” he said.

Narayanasamy displayed a copy of the order of the institute said there was a clear direction that registers, service books of employees and pension books be in Hindi.

The former Chief Minister said the Congress would not refrain from continuing the agitation and the Centre should scrap the circular and ensure that Tamil was the only language in the hospital.

He said that Lt Governor should tender open apology as she had come out with wrong information that there was no

“imposition” of Hindi. Narayanasamy said several political parties have already condemned the “imposition” of Hindi, hence the Chief Minister should come out with a strong objection without keeping quiet.

Earlier, slogans were raised by participants in the demonstration and among those who participated in the stir, included the PCC president A V Subramanian, party legislator M Vaithianathan, former Ministers M Kandasamy and M O H F Shah Jahan, Member of Parliament from Puducherry in Lok Sabha V Vaithilingam and former Deputy Speaker P N R Bhalan.

Secretary of Puducherry unit of the CPI (M) R Rajangam, in a release, said the Lt Governor was usurping the role of Chief Minister on various issues which, he said, was against the principles of democracy.” Cadres and delegates of different wings of the Puducherry unit of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) held a demonstration at JIPMER, protesting against “imposition” of Hindi.

Police were deployed in strength in and around the institute. Slogans were raised by agitators against what they said imposition of Hindi in routine administrative and hospital services. The agitators dispersed later.

In the meanwhile, around 40 activists of different Tamil outfits were held near the hospital when they burned copies of orders purportedly issued by the institute to adopt Hindi. The agitators raised slogans against the Centre and the management of the institute.

The Puducherry unit of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi announced today that the cadres and workers of the party would lay seige to JIPMER on Thursday on the same issue, a party release said.