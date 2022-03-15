Tamil Nadu vigilance dept raids premises linked to ex-minister SP Velumani in disproportionate assets case

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has registered a case against former Tamil Nadu minister and Thondamuthur MLA SP Velumani and 12 others for amassing wealth disproportionate to their income.

A DVAC FIR registered against Velumani on March 14 said that during his tenure as Minister for Municipal Administration, he owned illicitly acquired immovable and movable assets in his name and the names of his family members, associates, and others.

“During the check period between 27.04.2016 and 15.03.2021, S.P. Velumani (A-l) in his name and in the names of his wife, son, daughter, relatives and associates etc., and also intentionally enriched himself illicitly during the period of his office to the tune of Rs.58,23,97,052/- which is disproportionate to the known sources of income and which comes to 3,928% of the total income,” the FIR said.

As per the statement issued by DVAC, A1 (SP Velumani), being a public servant, was indulging in conducting his illicit activities through his relatives and close associates through the below firms and companies. pic.twitter.com/Cze87hH6D8 — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) March 15, 2022

The officials carried out raids at multiple properties linked to Velumani in Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Salem, Kerala.

Apart from Velumani, the case was also registered against 12 people, including Velumani’s brother P Anbarasan, Anbarasan’s wife SA Hemalatha, and R Chandrasekar, a close associate of Velumani.

According to the FIR, further verification disclosed that Velumani, being a public servant, was indulging in illicit activities through his relatives and close associates through the firms and companies including Sri Maha Ganapathi Jewellers Pvt Ltd, P Senthil and Co, Constromall Goods Pvt Ltd among others.

The FIR also said that Velumani, along with his wife and son, had taken several foreign trips during his tenure as a minister. He had travelled to Singapore on three occasions in 2019 and had stayed there for 14 days. He had also travelled to Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, the United Kingdom, and the Maldives and had stayed there for around 32 days.

Similarly, his family members had also undertaken several trips to Malaysia, Thailand, UAE, Singapore, United Kingdom, Indonesia, Australia, and the Maldives and had stayed in those places for a total number of about 130 days, the FIR added.

This is the second time the AIADMK leader has come under the DVAC radar.

In August 2021, the officials raided as many as 51 places linked to Velumani, a minister in the erstwhile Edappadi K Palanisami-led AIADMK cabinet. He held the municipal administration portfolio from May 2016 to May 2021.

Meanwhile, hundreds of supporters gathered in front of the former minister’s residence in Kuniyamuthur in Coimbatore on Tuesday, raising slogans against the DMK government.