Another Tamil Nadu student dies by suicide, fourth such case this month

In the fourth such incident reported in the state this month, a Class XII student died by suicide near Virudhachalam in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district this week, prompting Chief Minister M K Stalin to voice his concern. Stalin said that those who run educational institutions should do so as a service, not a business, and should provide self-confidence to students.

According to the police, the latest incident took place on Monday night when the girl was alone at home. Sources said the student had written an exam on the day and she was reportedly unhappy with her performance. The family, after realising that the girl had not come out of her room for a long time, opened her room with the help of neighbours and found her body. They rushed her to a nearby private hospital but she was declared dead on arrival.

Cuddalore Superintendent of Police S Shakthi Ganesan said the police were informed on Tuesday morning and the body of the girl was sent for post-mortem. It was later handed over to the parents and a case was registered under Section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

This is the fourth such case in the state this month.

On July 6, an 18-year-old student in Krishnagiri district died by suicide, allegedly after he found the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) difficult to score marks in.

On July 12, a Class XII student died by suicide in the hostel of a private school in Kallakurichi district. The incident sparked large-scale violence with protesters ransacking the private school, and many people, including senior police officers, suffered serious injuries.

On July 25, a 17-year-old was found dead in the hostel of a government-aided school in Tiruvallur district.

Chief Minister Stalin said on Tuesday that he was saddened by the recent incidents of suicides by students and noted that people who run the educational institutions should consider them as a service, and not a business.

“Students are not in colleges only to get degrees. You (educators) must give them self-confidence, courage and determination. Students, especially, girls must bravely face troubles, insults and obstacles…It is my desire that Tamil Nadu students (boys and girls) should not only be intellectually sharp, but they need to grow as physically and mentally strong persons,” a PTI report quoted Stalin as saying.

The government will not remain silent and will take stringent action if girl students are troubled physically, mentally or sexually, Stalin added.