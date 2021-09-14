Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Tamil Nadu

On the day the Tamil Nadu government passed a bill exempting the state from NEET, a 17-year-old aspirant from Thularankurichi village in Tamil Nadu’s Ariyalur district allegedly died by suicide fearing she wouldn’t clear the exam.

The victim, identified as Kanimozhi, reportedly had secured 562.28 out of 600 marks in Class XII examination. Kanimozhi’s parents, Karunanidhi and Jayalakshmi, are advocates.

As per local media reports, Kanimozhi wrote the NEET exam on Sunday at a school in Thanjavur and was allegedly upset that she did not do well in the exam. The Udayarpalayam police said they received the information about the suicide on Tuesday morning and they immediately registered a case under section 174 CrPC and have sent the body for postmortem.

This is the third incident related to NEET in Ariyalur district. In 2020, V Vignesh (19), who was not able to clear NEET in his previous attempts, ended his life due to stress. His body was found inside a well. In 2017, S Anitha (17), who moved Supreme Court against NEET, died by suicide after she was not able to pursue her dream of getting a medical seat. It was reported that she was upset after she came to know that Tamil Nadu would not be exempted from NEET and took the extreme step.

The incident also comes days after a 19-year-old NEET aspirant Dhanush was found dead near his residence in Mettur. He had been preparing to clear NEET in his third attempt.

On Monday, the DMK government passed a bill in the Assembly to allow admission to medical courses based on class XII marks for the students of Tamil Nadu.