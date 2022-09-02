Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Tamil Nadu, police probe on

A 21-year-old girl, who was awaiting her National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) results, died by suicide at her house near Surandai in Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi district.

According to reports, the NEET results are expected to be released on September 7. The answer key was released a couple of days ago.

The deceased, identified as A Rajalakshmi, took this extreme step when her parents were away at a farm for work, police said. The incident happened around 11.30 am on Thursday.

Tenkasi Collector P Akash said an investigation is underway, which will ascertain whether the suicide is due to NEET.

“We have not recovered any suicide note, yes the girl had written NEET and this has been her third attempt but we can’t ascertain that the suicide is due to that,” he told The Indian Express.

The body was sent to Sankarankovil Government Hospital for post-mortem, police said, adding the final rites were completed later.