Another DMK MLA tests positive for Covid-19

Another DMK legislator has tested positive for Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu, nearly two weeks after party MLA J Anbazhagan succumbed to the disease. Vasantham K Karthikeyan, the DMK MLA from Rishivandhiyam constituency in Kallakurichi district was tested positive on Sunday.

He is being treated at a private hospital in Coimbatore. His mother, wife, and daughter, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 13, are being treated at a private hospital in Perambalur.

DMK president MK Stalin praised Karthikeyan for working tirelessly and helping many people during the lockdown. “I spoke to him over the phone, he sounded confident. He has to recover soon to serve the people,” he tweeted.

The party has already lost two members: MLA Anbazhagan, who died on his 62nd birthday on June 10, and former north-Chennai district secretary L Balaram, who died at 71.

Makkal Needhi Maiam spokesperson Murali Abbas claims Tamil Nadu politicians are failing to follow basic preventive norms during public interactions.

“Party functionaries both at the top and the bottom level want to stay in the limelight. They wanted to showcase their work to senior leaders in the party. The local party workers rally around them when they show-up for relief distribution. It will be not possible for politicians to avoid public interaction. When they do that, they fail to follow basic preventive measures like using a hand-sanitizer, following social distancing, wearing gloves and masks, etc,” he says.

On June 13, Sriperumbudur AIADMK MLA K Palani also tested positive for COVID-19. A few days earlier, there were reports that the state’s Higher Education Minister, KP Anbalagan, tested positive for novel coronavirus. However, Anbalagan denied that he was infected.

