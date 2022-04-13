Will not allow imposition of Hindi in Tamil Nadu: TN BJP leader Annamalai

Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai Tuesday said that the state unit of the party will not allow imposition of Hindi in Tamil Nadu. The statement comes a few days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remark on learning Hindi evoked widespread reactions across the country.

Addressing a press conference at the state party headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday, Annamalai said: “If we require for work, education or other purposes, we can learn Hindi but it cannot be imposed. None of us here, including me, speaks Hindi. There is no situation here as such that we have to learn a language to prove that we are Indians.”

Annamalai claimed that the Congress politicised the Hindi language issue for over 40 years but Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not approve the draft of the National Education Policy that had Hindi as the main language. “He (Modi) gave the clearance only after the cabinet examined the final report that made Hindi an optional language.”

Reacting to Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman’s remark that Tamil should be the link language, the former IPS officer said: “If Tamil becomes the link language of India, it will be a great pride for all of us, but have we made efforts to make the Tamil language achieve that space?”

The BJP leader said to make Tamil the link language, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin should first write to chief ministers of all other states, asking them to completely teach in Tamil in at least 10 schools in their respective states. Further, he added that the state government should assure them that the entire expense for this exercise would be borne by it.

Earlier, Stalin had said that Shah’s thrust on Hindi went against India’s integrity and pluralism and it would not succeed.