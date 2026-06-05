Annamalai LIVE Updates: After BJP exit, K Annamalai unveils plan for new political party in Tamil Nadu

Annamalai Live Updates: Hours after stepping down from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), K Annamalai on Friday announced that he would launch a new political party and contest the next Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Addressing supporters through social media, Annamalai said he had left the BJP respectfully in order to pursue a different political vision. He said his ambitions extended beyond the current framework and stressed the need to bring more people together under a new political platform.
“I have quit BJP in a dignified manner to create a new kind of politics,” he said, adding that a “new path, a new movement, a new political movement” would begin from Friday. He also confirmed that the proposed party would enter the fray in the next state elections.
According to Annamalai, the movement he plans to build should be rooted in fresh ideas and offer a different perspective from the ground level. The former Tamil Nadu BJP president said he had communicated his decision to the party before the state elections. “There was a constant conflict over whether I was a BJP person or a Tamilian,” he said. Annamalai added that he informed the party on December 4, 2025, about his intention to resign, but was asked to remain until the elections were over.
Annamalai LIVE Updates: What did Annamalai write in his resignation letter? Full text
Below is the full text of Annamalai's resignation letter to BJP's Nitin Nabin.
Date: 02.06.2026
To,
Thiru Nitin Nabin avl
National President, Bharatiya Janata Party
Respected Sir,
Vanakkam!
Inspired by the leadership of our Honourable Prime Minister, Thiru Narendra Modi avl, I joined the Bharatiya Janata Party six years ago, seeking to bring positive change to Tamil Nadu and improve how politics is conducted in the state. Most importantly, I wanted to change the notion that politics is a path only for the elite and a select few, not for the common man. I'm extremely thankful to the BJP leadership for trusting a very young and raw me with great responsibility and leadership positions.
The people of the state were fatigued by the general political discourse for many decades and yearned for change. The change came in at multiple points in the past decade, but they could not hold their ground and quickly faded from people's memories. National Parties never spoke the language that people in Tamil Nadu understood. I have tried to change this belief and also found reasonable success despite multiple roadblocks, barriers and obstructions from both inside and outside.
As a nationalist deeply rooted in regional aspirations, I take immense pride in the richness of my language, the diversity of my culture and the unique heritage of my region. I firmly believe that a strong and united India is built upon the strength, dignity and aspirations of its many regions and communities. I thank the senior leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party for your unwavering support for the causes and concerns I have consistently brought to their attention from time to time.
At this point, I would recall the multiple conversations with the top leadership and the disagreements I have expressed over the last 18 months. I do not want to burden the top leadership any further with my ongoing thoughts on the way forward for a growth-oriented and culturally rooted politics in Tamil Nadu. After my conversations with our senior leadership, I have come to the conclusion that our views don't align regarding Tamil Nadu.
After much thought, I believe the time has come for me to step out of the party, reflect on the actual purpose of my entering politics, and sail where the winds take me in the future. I humbly request that I be relieved of my organisational responsibilities with immediate effect, and that my resignation from the primary membership of the BJP be accepted with immediate effect.
Thank You!
Yours sincerely,
K. Annamalai
Annamalai LIVE Updates: Had differences, but finished elections before quitting, says Annamalai
After resigning from the BJP, K Annamalai said that there were differences in opinions within the BJP. "I had been expressing this to the BJP leaders for 18 months. I told the party on December 4, 2025, that I am going to resign and that they should not think that I've made the decision hurriedly. The party asked me to wait till the end of the elections and then leave. As a true cadre, I finished my election work till the end."
Annamalai LIVE Updates: Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief bats for 'new kind of politics' after quitting party
Annamalai, who had been with the BJP, for about six years, said: "I have quit BJP in a dignified manner, to usher in a new kind of politics." The goals are bigger, and more people have to be taken along, and "from today onwards, a new path, a new movement, a new political movement", he said, adding a new party would be launched which would fight the next polls in the state. The new movement proposed to be launched must, from the foundation level, have new dimensions and a new perspective, he said.
Annamalai LIVE Updates: Andhra BJP chief calls Annamalai's resignation a 'setback'
Although Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran dismissed Annamalai's resignation as not having any impact on the party, Andhra Pradesh BJP president P V N Madhav acknowledged that it is a "setback". "Annamalai has been an important part of BJP... We hope he will come back to BJP in days to come,” he said.
Annamalai LIVE Updates: Annamalai announces plans for new 'political movement', sets target for 2031 elections
Soon after resigning, Annamalai announced that he is starting a new 'political movement' and that the party born out of the movement would contest the next Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in 2031. He shared the plans over a live stream on Facebook.
Annamalai LIVE Updates: BJP says Annamalai's resignation 'not a big loss'
Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran said the party hasn't lost much in Annamalai's resignation. "There is no loss for the party. Bharatiya Janata Party is the biggest party in the world," he said.
Annamalai LIVE Updates: Annamalai aired displeasure in BJP over 18 months
One of the top faces of the BJP in Tamil Nadu, K Annamalai, resigned from the party on Friday. Hours after quitting the party, Annamalai said that he was "conflicted" whether he was a "BJP person or a Tamilian". He also said he had joined the BJP to bring about a positive change. He further said that while in the BJP, he never compromised on Tamil Nadu's identity and that he had expressed his displeasure over certain operational matters in the last 18 months.