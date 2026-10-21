Annamalai takes aim at BJP: In power for 12 years, still manufactures enemy to stay relevant

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president and ex-IPS officer K Annamalai on Wednesday targeted the Centre for its handling of the Cockroach Janta Party protesters, the de-notification of Jantar Mantar as a protest site, preventive detentions, and the use of pellet guns by the Delhi Police.

In a post on X, Annamalai, who resigned from the primary membership of the party in June, invoked the 2011 crackdown on the anti-corruption campaign in Delhi and wrote that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was then the Gujarat Chief Minister, had said that “if his hands were not tied, he would have gone to Delhi and waged war against the central government.”

He said, “In my opinion, what the Hon PM said then was absolutely right, and there is nothing wrong about it. Today, you could be jailed indefinitely; your surety bonds could be rejected; and, surprisingly, a Special Executive Magistrate will play circles around you when he/ she is empowered to deal with preventive bond cases.”

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Also Read | Annamalai: The leader the BJP built and is losing

He wrote: “If you question the violation of due process of law in a democracy, you would be called names, and a barrage of attacks would follow, including being labelled a Foreign Agent.”

Annamalai said that ever since he asked the central government to speak with the protesters during the NEET exam protests, he has faced constant attacks.

Stating that he may not agree with the tactics of the CJP and may think many of their members are misguided, he said, “But if you ask me whether they have a right to oppose/argue/protest on an issue that they think is important? I would categorically say – YES.”

In 2011, then Gujarat Chief Minister Thiru @narendramodi avl said that if his hands were not tied, he would have gone to Delhi and waged war against the central government. Thiru Narendra Modi avl made this statement in response to the police crackdown on the peaceful anti-corruption campaign led at Ramlila Maidan, Delhi. In my opinion, what the Hon PM said then was absolutely right, and there is nothing wrong about it. Today, you could be jailed indefinitely; your surety bonds could be rejected; and, surprisingly, a Special Executive Magistrate will play circles around you when he/ she is empowered to deal with preventive bond cases. If you question the violation of due process of law in a democracy, you would be called names, and a barrage of attacks would follow, including being labelled a Foreign Agent. Ever since I asked the Central Government to speak with the protestors during the NEET exam protests, I have faced constant attacks, but I let them pass because I felt it was important to focus on the issues on the ground in Tamil Nadu. I also, in a way, enjoyed this as it would quickly remove the tag of me being a BJP B Team and sent to TN as a Dhurandhar 😍 Yesterday during a press meeting, I questioned the Delhi Police’s methods of detaining protestors of CJP. Since yesterday, the attacks have resumed, as expected. For some in the BJP, let me make this categorically clear, in case you have selective amnesia: I left the BJP on June 5, 2026. As I mentioned yesterday, I might not agree with the tactics of the CJP, and I think many of theirs are misguided. But if you ask me whether they have a right to oppose/argue/protest on an issue that they think is important? I would categorically say – YES. So, I would like people to ask the questions again, even if it makes some of them uncomfortable, and I wish the Central Government would answer them instead of resorting to whataboutism. https://t.co/U1VOaaWCLM was Jantar Mantar denotified as a protest site as per a standing order of the Ministry of Home Affairs after a letter was handed over by CJP seeking permission to conduct a protest? https://t.co/Gn79sPgy7b long can we have a system that gives powers to an Asst Commissioner of Police as a Special Executive Magistrate who rules over whether to keep someone in preventive detention? The ACP of Delhi Police stands over the trial where Delhi Police is the complainant against the accused CJP. Now you know which way the wind will blow. 3.On October 19th, why did the Special Executive Magistrate, aka ACP of Delhi Police, deliberately arrive late for the bail hearing of those who were arrested from Jantar Mantar on October 13th and recuse himself, saying there is a threat to his life? Is this some kind of a joke? 4.Why were 8 sureties rejected, and why was the person who came for surety subjected to cross-examination by the Special Executive Magistrate? 5. Any action taken on pellet gun usage by the Delhi police or other actions on Delhi police who have violated the standard operating procedures against the protesters during the NEET fiasco stir? Has no BJP karyakarta in Delhi violated any bond conditions during the previous Congress and AAP governments. I trust the same Delhi police were then also when barricades were jumped and orders disobeyed? How were they dealt with then? Like this? Definitely – NO. Now I hear that the detained functionaries of CJP were released by SEM after the case reached the High Court. I also recently saw a cockroach effigy burned as part of the Dusshera celebrations. Out of curiosity, I tried to find out who is giving this free publicity at a National level. No surprises here. It was led by a BJP MLA, Ashok Goel. My question again is: is the BJP opposing the CJP or giving it free publicity? Does it want the opposition votes to split by making CJP a bigger player? At this rate, the CJP couldn’t have asked for a better PR team, even if it had paid for one! (1/2) — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) October 21, 2026

He said he would like people to ask the questions again, even if it makes “some of them uncomfortable”, and that he wishes the Centre would answer them instead of resorting to “whataboutism”.

He then went on to post five questions:

Story continues below this ad

“How was Jantar Mantar denotified as a protest site as per a standing order of the Ministry of Home Affairs after a letter was handed over by CJP seeking permission to conduct a protest?” he asked.

“How long can we have a system that gives powers to an Asst Commissioner of Police as a Special Executive Magistrate who rules over whether to keep someone in preventive detention? The ACP of Delhi Police stands over the trial where Delhi Police is the complainant against the accused CJP. Now you know which way the wind will blow,” he said.

“On October 19th, why did the Special Executive Magistrate, aka ACP of Delhi Police, deliberately arrive late for the bail hearing of those who were arrested from Jantar Mantar on October 13th and recuse himself, saying there is a threat to his life? Is this some kind of a joke?” Annamalai asked.

“Why were 8 sureties rejected, and why was the person who came for surety subjected to cross-examination by the Special Executive Magistrate?” he asked.

Story continues below this ad

He asked if any action was taken on pellet gun usage or other actions by the Delhi police who have “violated the standard operating procedures against the protesters” during the NEET fiasco stir.

“Has no BJP karyakarta in Delhi violated any bond conditions during the previous Congress and AAP governments? I trust the same Delhi police were then also when barricades were jumped and orders disobeyed? How were they dealt with then? Like this? Definitely – NO.”

“I also recently saw a cockroach effigy burned as part of the Dusshera celebrations. Out of curiosity, I tried to find out who is giving this free publicity at a National level. No surprises here. It was led by a BJP MLA, Ashok Goel,” he said.

He said he had questioned the Congress about their protest of SIR, asking “what they were really doing while the SIR process was ongoing”. He said he asked the opposition and CJP not to tar all the institutions of “our democracy with a blank ink when some individuals could have erred”.

Story continues below this ad

He also took on the ruling party over the anti-national debate.

“Lastly, enough of this anti-national thing. FCRA is controlled by MHA. All agencies don’t report to the opposition parties in the country. All the embassies outside are equipped with enough people to track any Indian national hand in glove with foreign enemies. It’s honestly very tiring and boring to see all protests and statements against the central government being called as anti-national and funded by forces outside,” he said.

“I have a feeling the central government forgets it’s been in power in Delhi for 12 plus years and still manufactures an enemy at all times to keep itself relevant. Sadly, that’s a pity,” he wrote.