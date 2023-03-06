scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Two men arrested in Anna University honorary doctorate case

Kottupuram police officials said a case was registered based on a complaint by the registrar of Anna University.

anna university, indian expressR Harish of Thanjavur (left), R Maharajan (right). (Express Photo)

The Chennai Police Sunday arrested two men for organising an event at an auditorium at Anna University and providing fake honorary doctorate certificates to celebrities last month. The doctorates were provided in the name of the International Anti-Corruption and Human Rights Council.

Without having any authority to hand out the doctorate degrees, the accused had issued them and additional certificates to celebrities, the police noted.

On Sunday, the police nabbed the accused identified as R Harish of Thanjavur, the director of the council, and R Maharajan, the joint director, from a hideout near Ambattur. The police also seized an iPhone, two laptops and a computer, fake honorary certificates, 96 medals, and rubber stamps.

Explaining the modus operandi of the accused, the police said the arrested men—an engineering graduate and Class 9 dropout—downloaded the signatures of officials and other requisite logos from the internet and issued certificates. The police added the accused had conducted four similar events and issued fake certificates in 2021 and 2022.

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 11:34 IST
