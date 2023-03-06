Two men arrested in Anna University honorary doctorate case

The Chennai Police Sunday arrested two men for organising an event at an auditorium at Anna University and providing fake honorary doctorate certificates to celebrities last month. The doctorates were provided in the name of the International Anti-Corruption and Human Rights Council.

Kottupuram police officials said a case was registered based on a complaint by the registrar of Anna University. The police said they found during their probe that the accused had forged a signature of a retired Madras High Court judge and received permission at the varsity to conduct the event.

Without having any authority to hand out the doctorate degrees, the accused had issued them and additional certificates to celebrities, the police noted.

On Sunday, the police nabbed the accused identified as R Harish of Thanjavur, the director of the council, and R Maharajan, the joint director, from a hideout near Ambattur. The police also seized an iPhone, two laptops and a computer, fake honorary certificates, 96 medals, and rubber stamps.

Explaining the modus operandi of the accused, the police said the arrested men—an engineering graduate and Class 9 dropout—downloaded the signatures of officials and other requisite logos from the internet and issued certificates. The police added the accused had conducted four similar events and issued fake certificates in 2021 and 2022.