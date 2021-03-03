Anna University deputy registrar arrested in fake job racket

The police said as many as 75 job seekers were cheated.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) Monday arrested E Parthasarathy, the Deputy Registrar of Anna University, MIT Campus, for his alleged involvement in issuing fake job appointment orders to aspirants after collecting a sum of Rs 3.29 crore from them. The police said as many as 75 job seekers were cheated.

In 2019, Vishweshwaran (son of Parthasarathy) and his accomplices Valli Elango, Soolaiyur Ramasamy, Elangovan, Rajapandi, Arumugam, Ravindar Raja and Devasigamani were arrested by the CCB police following several complaints of cheating. The police said the accused had provided false assurances to the victims, saying they could secure government jobs like public relations officers in Anna University, assistant and junior assistant engineer posts in TANGEDCO, technical jobs in the Public Welfare Department and teaching jobs, etc after taking between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 15 lakh from each of the educated youths.

The money was received in cash or through multiple bank accounts. Vishweshwaran had provided Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh as commission to his other accomplices who worked as agents.

The police now believe Parthasarathy had been actively assisting his son Vishweshwaran by promising candidates of government jobs using his official position. He, along with his son, created fake postal covers affixing the Anna University or TANGEDCO seals which were sent to the job seekers through the agents.

The police said agent Soolaiyur Ramasamy had paid Rs 40 lakh of the Rs 1 crore collected from the victims to Vishweshwar at his house in the presence of Parthasarathy, and the remaining amount had been deposited in the bank accounts belonging to the accused.

Parthasarathy was arrested in the campus and is in judicial custody.