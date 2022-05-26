Chennai: Anna University hostel sealed as Covid-19 cases rise to 11

The Tamil Nadu health department is monitoring the rise in Covid-19 cases at the Anna University campus in Guindy, Chennai. At last count, the tally of infected patients had risen to 11.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), meanwhile, has increased testing of contacts and has been isolating suspected patients for the past few days to prevent the spread of the disease. So far, as many as 140 samples of students and staff have been tested.

According to officials, those who tested positive were from a hostel attached to the School of Architecture and Planning.

Two days ago, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan along with other officials visited the campus to take stock of the situation.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, a health official attached to the Adyar zone of the corporation said all the students who had tested positive were symptomatic. “All the students had some kind of discomfort, a few had fever and headaches. We have isolated nine students (five girls and four boys) on the second floor of the department’s hostel. Two residential students, based on the requests of their parents, were sent home. They used private transport to reach their homes, and are being constantly monitored by health officials.

“Those who were in close contact with the positive cases have been isolated on the third floor of the hostel. We are strictly monitoring the hostel, no one is allowed to enter. Food and necessary services are provided through our staff members. They (students) are attending classes online,” the official added.

The first case at the university was detected after a student, who was part of a cultural event that was held last week, turned symptomatic and got tested. Her samples returned positive the next day and college authorities immediately alerted the corporation following which others who were part of the event were tested.

“The cultural event commenced on May 20 and it was scheduled to take place for three days. However, following the outbreak, authorities cancelled the event after Day 1. The rest of the students who had gone back to their hometowns after attending the event are also being monitored, and they are asked to report immediately if they experience any Covid-19 symptoms,” the corporation official added.

In the last 24 hours, Tamil Nadu has recorded 56 fresh Covid-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 34,55,040. With zero deaths, the toll remains at 38,025. A total of 39 patients got discharged on Wednesday; there are 371 active cases across the state.