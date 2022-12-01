Cyclonic circulation to form over South Andaman sea on Dec 4, could concentrate into depression: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted widespread light or moderate rainfall over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on December 4 and 5 due to the formation of a cyclonic circulation. The IMD said the cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge in the South Andaman sea around December 4, which might result in a Low-Pressure Area over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea around the same time.

The IMD said the weather system will move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours. It will reach near Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts on December 8.

The MET department predicted squally winds with speeds up to 40-45 kmph over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the Andaman sea and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal on December 4. On December 5, wind speeds are predicted between 45-55 kmph over A&N Islands and South East Bay of Bengal. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.