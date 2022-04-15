Tamil Nadu: PMK leader urges govt to remove math chapter explained through rummy from Class VI book

Former Union Minister and Pattali Makkal Katchi youth-wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss Thursday urged the Tamil Nadu government to remove a chapter that explains integers through rummy using a deck of cards in the Class VI mathematics book.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Anbumani said he is shocked that a chapter on how to play rummy is explained in the book and claimed this will spoil the students.

“The motive of the integers chapter might be to explain numbers to students. However, there are several other good examples available to make students understand. Using a rummy game to explain integers is wrong, it will not teach numbers but only how to play rummy,” he said.

The PMK leader further said that at a time when the online rummy game is destroying the youths of the state and “leading them to murder and suicide”, the chapter will only inflict damage. He also said that a mere change of the chapter alone will not be enough and even the picture of the deck of cards should be removed and the government should publish the revised book for the upcoming academic year.

PMK is one among the many political parties in Tamil Nadu that are pushing for a blanket ban on online games, including rummy. A few weeks ago, the state government had said that it is committed to ban online gambling and that all efforts are on to invoke the existing laws to serve the purpose.

While responding to the call attention motion moved by the AIADMK co-coordinator and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palanisawmi, Law Minister S Regupathy said the previous AIADMK government had promulgated an ordinance in a hurry leading to the Madras High Court striking it down.

He said the DMK-led government had approached the Supreme Court to uphold the law enacted by the AIADMK government. “Let’s hope that the apex court would deliver a good verdict on the Tamil Nadu government’s appeal against the Madras High Court order quashing the ban on online gambling,” the minister said.