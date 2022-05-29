Anbumani Ramadoss elected as PMK president

May 29, 2022 7:33:01 am
PMK leader and party founder Dr S Ramadoss’ son, Dr Anbumani, was on Saturday elected as the party’s president, succeeding G K Mani.
The Rajya Sabha member, a former Union health minister in the UPA regime, was elected to the post at a special general council meet of the party held here in the presence of his father, Mani said.
Former Union Minister Dr Anbumani Ramadoss has been elected as Pattali Makkal Katchi's (#PMK) President replacing GK Mani. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/3aWa8DcgJu
— Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) May 28, 2022
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
“I extend my wholehearted greetings to Dr Anbumani Ramadoss on being elected PMK president,” Mani, representing Pennagaram constituency in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, said in a tweet.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-