Anbumani Ramadoss elected as PMK president

PMK leader and party founder Dr S Ramadoss’ son, Dr Anbumani, was on Saturday elected as the party’s president, succeeding G K Mani.

The Rajya Sabha member, a former Union health minister in the UPA regime, was elected to the post at a special general council meet of the party held here in the presence of his father, Mani said.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“I extend my wholehearted greetings to Dr Anbumani Ramadoss on being elected PMK president,” Mani, representing Pennagaram constituency in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, said in a tweet.