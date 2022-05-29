scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 29, 2022
Anbumani Ramadoss elected as PMK president

By: PTI | Chennai |
May 29, 2022 7:33:01 am
PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss (Express)

PMK leader and party founder Dr S Ramadoss’ son, Dr Anbumani, was on Saturday elected as the party’s president, succeeding G K Mani.

The Rajya Sabha member, a former Union health minister in the UPA regime, was elected to the post at a special general council meet of the party held here in the presence of his father, Mani said.

“I extend my wholehearted greetings to Dr Anbumani Ramadoss on being elected PMK president,” Mani, representing Pennagaram constituency in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, said in a tweet.

