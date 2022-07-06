An Eknath Shinde will emerge from TN too, BJP leader Annamalai warns DMK

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Tuesday drew parallels between the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra and the DMK in Tamil Nadu, warning that another Eknath Shinde might emerge from the DMK-led cabinet.

Addressing a gathering at Valluvar Kottam in Chennai, Annamalai said that after two-and-a-half years, Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde had rebelled against his own leader Uddhav Thackeray and walked out. Shinde, Annamalai said, was escorted by Maharashtra police themselves when he left Mumbai along with a few rebel MLAs and reached Surat. So, parties should remember that just because they are in power does not mean that everything is under their control as a lot of things could take place behind their back, he added.

“This is ‘raja dharma’, it will happen when it is supposed to happen. It happened in Maharashtra after two-and-a-half years, let us see in Tamil Nadu,” Annamalai said. They do not have just one Eknath Shinde, people should wait and watch, he added.

The saffron party on Tuesday held a state-wide protest against the ruling DMK for allegedly failing to deliver its poll promises.

Speaking about the Maharashtra political crisis, the BJP leader drew parallels with the ruling government in Tamil Nadu. Annamalai said that the first sons of the late leaders Bal Thackeray and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi (Bindumadhav Thackeray and M K Muthu) wanted to act in films but both of them failed. Later, he said, their second sons (Jayadev Thackeray and M K Alagiri) were estranged from their families. Their third sons (Uddhav Thackeray and M K Stalin) had the opportunity to become chief ministers, Annamalai said. The grandsons of the leaders (Aaditya Thackeray and Udhayanidhi Stalin) have political ambitions and both are serving as their party’s youth wing leaders, he added.

“He (Aaditya Thackeray) was brought into the cabinet, and an Eknath Shinde emerged. Here, the state is gearing up for a cabinet shift for an Eknath Shinde to come out,” Annamalai said.

The BJP leader noted that only if 25 BJP MPs get elected in the 2024 polls will the party have 150 MLAs in the 2026 state assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

The @arivalayam government’s priorities today are plenty, and the state's welfare is not one among them. Poll promises are long forgotten, and fake percentiles are thrown in the air to divert people's attention. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/75vYWG7nL3 — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) July 5, 2022

Annamalai said if the state government does not fulfil all the 505 poll promises by December 31, 2022, their party cadres would begin a one-year padayatra from January 1, 2023 from Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari and it would end at Gopalapuram (place where late Kalaignar’s house is situated) in Chennai.

“We would visit all the 75,000 polling booths and all the villages in Tamil Nadu and the last day of the padayatra would end at Gopalapuram bringing an end to dynasty politics,” he noted.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Nainaar Nagendran on Tuesday opined that the state could be split into two parts. Commenting on DMK leader A Raja’s controversial remark urging the Centre not to force the DMK to revive the demand for a separate Tamil Nadu, the BJP leader said when Raja can wish for something like that, he too wishes to have Tamil Nadu split into two parts.

He said the administration can be done in an effective manner and all the central schemes can be effectively implemented as BJP would be in power in both Centre and state. “There are 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu, let us divide into 117+117 , we will become chief ministers in both north and south parts of Tamil Nadu,” Nagendran said.