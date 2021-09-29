AMMK candidate uses Stalin’s image, stirs up controversy

In a bizarre incident, an Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) candidate has been accused of using the image of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and Chief Minister MK Stalin in his poll campaign.

The AMMK candidate, S Chandrasekhar, is contesting from the 13th ward of Kadayam block in Tirunelveli district. Notably, the ruling party has also fielded its candidate in the ward.

Even the slogan, “Chandrasekhar Thaan Vararu, Velicham Thara Poraru (Chandrasekhar is going to come, he is going to provide vision)”, which is mentioned on AMMK pamphlets, is eerily similar to DMK’s slogan for the 2021 assembly polls – “Stalin Thaan Vararu, Vidiyal Thara Poraru (Stalin is going to come, he is going to usher in the dawn).”

The pamphlets have AMMK’s poll symbol and the images of Chandrasekhar and Stalin on them. Neither party founder TTV Dhinakaran nor VK Sasikala’s photographs were used in the pamphlets or the posters put up by the AMMK candidate and his supporters.

Speaking to the IndianExpress.com, an official from the Kadayam block, said that they have allocated ‘Pressure Cooker’ as a poll symbol to AMMK candidate Chandrasekhar and were not aware of the ‘controversial’ pamphlets or posters. He added that the officials have not received any complaint regarding the use of the image of the chief minister.

The rural local body elections are set to be held in two phases on October 6 and October 9 in nine districts – Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruppatur, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi. The polling will be held from 7 am till 6 pm, with the last hour being reserved for Covid-19 patients. The counting of votes will take place on October 12.