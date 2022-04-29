Amid tight security, Chithirai car festival at Srirangam begins

After a gap of two years, the Chithirai car festival at Srirangam’s Sri Ranganathaswamy temple in Tiruchirapalli district began Friday morning amid high security after officials inspected the car and the procession route to ensure that all safety measures were being followed.

The festival is being held in the backdrop of the recent Thanjavur tragedy where 11 persons, including three minors, were electrocuted after the temple car they were dragging touched a high-tension wire.

Collector S Sivarasu said Thursday that all safety measures were in place. The district administration has trimmed branches on the procession route and ensured that there are no unattended electric wires on the roads, he said. The Tamil Nadu electricity board has also been asked to suspend power supply on the chariot route until the procession is over.

While the 10-day festival began with hoisting of the holy flag on April 21, the signature event, the procession of the Chithirai car with deity Namperumal, began at 6.30 am. The district administration had already declared a local holiday on Friday.

As many as 1,000 police personnel have been deployed and ambulances and first-aid measures are in place in case of an emergency.

The festival has not been held for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.