Amid Covid surge, TN govt reconstitutes field support team to check virus spread

In view of the surge in Covid-19 cases, the Tamil Nadu government has reconstituted the Field Support Teams comprising IAS officers, district revenue officers, police personnel, medical officers in all 15 zones of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to ensure effective preventive measures are taken against the spread of fresh active cases.

As per the government order issued by Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan, the officers have been asked to visit the specified zones of Greater Chennai Corporation in coordination with the Commissioner to ensure monitoring and prompt contact tracing of positively tested persons and other cases on a day-to-day basis. They also need to ensure quick sampling, testing and release of results in a time bounded manner. Officials should monitor quarantine and containment areas, identify and test symptomatic persons.

The teams need to monitor Severe Acute Respiratory Infection and fever cases. They also need to check the availability of protective materials like masks, PPE testing kits, etc. Ensuring proper treatment protocol in Covid-19 isolation beds, Covid care centers/hospitals, including private hospitals, observance of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the government, and monitoring Covid-19 vaccine administration on a daily/weekly/monthly basis are of the other duties assigned to the officials.

GCC has also restarted door-to-door surveys and fever camps in all the 15 zones in the city. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Dr.Alby John, Regional Deputy Commissioner (South) said they are taking preventive action in 350 areas with more than three cases or so to contain the disease. “We are taking intensive preventive action in those areas once containment zones are declared. An area is declared as a containment zone if there are more than three index cases more than two families have contracted the virus,” he said.

On Friday, the civic body announced that penalty will be imposed on public and other commercial establishments which don’t adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the government.

As per the release, a fine of Rs 5,000 would be imposed on those violating the SOP issued for places like salons, spas, gymnasiums, commercial establishments and other places. Those who fail to wear face masks in public places will have to pay Rs 200 as a fine and those spitting in public and violating social distancing norms will have to pay Rs 500 as a fine. Similarly, if containment zones are violated, a penalty of Rs 500 in the case of Individuals and Rs 5,000 in the case of vehicles or commercial establishments will be imposed.

The Corporation has set daily targets for officers in each zones to collect fines for violation of Covid-19 guidelines. The penalty ranges from Rs 20,000 to Rs 1,50,000. The Corporation has also said that disciplinary action will be taken against the officials who fail to meet their daily targets.