Ambedkar statue vandalised in Tiruvallur, 6 detained

A life-sized statue of BR Ambedkar was vandalised at Neduvaramabakkam village near Ponneri in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur district, the police said Monday.

The statue was set up by the members of the Ambedkar Ilaignar Narpani Mandram. On Monday morning, the residents of Neduvaramabakkam noticed that the face of the statue had been disfigured, and the index finger on the right hand of the figure was also damaged.

The police said they received the information from the residents around 8 am. The police soon covered the statue with a cloth and deployed personnel to prevent any untoward incident.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, an official attached to Sholavaram police station said six people have been detained in connection with the incident.

“The incident happened on New Year’s Day (Sunday). The local villagers came to know about the damage today (Monday) morning and they informed us. We have detained six people, all aged between 19-22 years. Further action will be initiated based on the inquiry,” he said.

AIADMK interim general secretary and Leader of Opposition (LOP) Edappadi K Palaniswami, and Sriperumbudur MLA K Selvaperunthagai condemned the incident.

In a statement released Monday, Edappadi said creating panic among the public through these attacks has been happening quite often during the DMK regime. He urged the government to initiate action against the miscreants and stay vigilant to prevent these kinds of incidents in the future.