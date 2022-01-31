Alliance with AIADMK intact but TN BJP to fight urban local body polls alone

After the seat-sharing talks between the AIADMK and BJP failed to lead to a conclusion, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Monday said the saffron party would be contesting the upcoming urban local body polls alone as they wished to strengthen the party at the ground level.

He, however, added that the alliance with the AIADMK would continue at the national level and the two parties would fight the 2024 Lok Sabha polls together.

Addressing reporters at the party headquarters in Chennai, Annamalai said the BJP was provided 9.1% of the seats in the rural local body polls and this time they wished for more, but the AIADMK informed them that they could only allow a maximum of 10%.

“The BJP is growing at a good pace in the state. Many cadres want to contest the polls and we want to pay heed to their request and this has been conveyed to the high command at the centre as well. We have decided to contest alone in the urban polls. We are going to nominate candidates for all the posts. However, the NDA alliance will continue at the national level and we will face the 2024 Lok Sabha polls together with the AIADMK,” he said.

The BJP president said that there is no friction with the AIADMK and that he highly rated AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami. He added that he would always be grateful to them for extending their full support to various steps taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We don’t have any discontent with AIADMK leaders, we are always grateful to them. The decision to fight alone was taken to contest in more seats which will help the party to grow further in the state,” he added.

Annamalai said that during the rural local body polls to nine districts last year, though the two parties were able to arrive at a cordial decision at the top level, it was not implemented on the ground.

He brushed aside speculations that the controversial speech of BJP MLA Nainar Nagendran against the AIADMK led to the “break-up” between the two parties. He said Nagendran had apologised on the same day after which the issue was dropped.

The BJP leader said that they will take to the people the list of things that the ruling DMK had promised, but failed to fulfil during its eight-month rule.

The AIADMK-BJP alliance contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, 2021 Assembly elections and the rural local body polls in nine districts.