Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK’s A Raja

Raja, the DMK deputy general secretary had recently stoked a controversy over his Shudra remark

Shudras, the Nilgiris MP claimed, were insulted in Manusmrithi and denied equality, education, employment and entry into temples. (Source: Facebook)

A senior Tamil Nadu BJP functionary on Tuesday said he has filed a complaint with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against A Raja for his alleged hate speech against Hindus and wanted the DMK MP to be refrained from contesting in future elections.

CTR Nirmal Kumar, State President IT and Social Media, wanted action against Raja for his “unethical” act.

“Complaint filed as affidavit against @dmk_raja before honorable @loksabhaspeaker under rule 233A(4) conduct of Business In Lok Sabha, for unethical act of hate speech against Hindus, Shri A.Raja should be refrain(ed) from contesting any elections in future,” Kumar said in a tweet.

He also uploaded the complaint filed with the LS Speaker.

Raja, the DMK deputy general secretary had recently stoked a controversy over his Shudra remark and drew the BJP’s ire with the saffron party accusing him of spewing hatred against a community to appease others.

Shudras, the Nilgiris MP claimed, were insulted in Manusmrithi and denied equality, education, employment and entry into temples.

“You are a Shudra till you remain a Hindu. You are the son of a prostitute till you remain as Shudra. You are a Panchaman (Dalit) till you remain a Hindu. You are an untouchable till you remain a Hindu,” Raja said while addressing a meeting of Dravidar Kazhagam here.

First published on: 20-09-2022 at 01:21:24 pm
