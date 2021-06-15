Facing allegations of abuse, popular Chennai YouTuber Madan O P absconding

Madan has two YouTube channels on which he posts videos and livestreams the popular PUB-G game, now banned in India. (Representational)

Popular YouTuber Madan O P failed to appear before the cyber crime police in Chennai on Monday, after he was summoned based on allegations of abuse. At least two people have filed complaints against Madan with the Pulianthope Cyber Crime, alleging he uses obscene language online when people disagree with him, is often heard abusing women, and behaves inappropriately with minor girls.

Chennai City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal had said on Sunday that an investigation was underway, and action would be taken against Madan if he was found to have used objectionable content.

The police has sent letters to YouTube and Instagram to block Madan’s channels, and is probing whether more people were associated with his accounts.

The allegations against Madan have also kicked up a social media storm, with several activists urging the police to take legal action. ‘#ArrestMadanOP’ was trending on Twitter too.

Madan has two YouTube channels on which he posts videos and livestreams the popular PUB-G game, now banned in India. His channels — one in his name which has a following of 777,000, and another called ‘Toxic Madhan’ which has 100,000 subscribers — are viewed by several children. His Instagram handle has around 271,000 followers.

It is learnt that Madan used to monitise his channels through Super Chat on YouTube. Youngsters would send him Rs 5,000 to 10,000 while he streamed videos, which sometimes went on for more than 15 hours a day.

Local reports claim Madan never showed his face while live streaming, and was using a VPN to play the game.