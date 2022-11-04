scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022

All schools, colleges in Chennai to remain closed on Friday due to rain

Commuters holding umbrellas walk down a road amid rainfall, in Chennai. (PTI)

The Tamil Nadu government declared a rain holiday for all schools and colleges in Chennai, Mayiladuthurai and Thiruvarur districts on Friday.

The northeast monsoon has been active over Chennai and several other districts of Tamil Nadu for the last few days. As per the latest update from the Regional Meteorological Center (RMC), Chennai, moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu; Puducherry and Karaikal during the next three hours.

In view of the heavy rain forecast, the government has declared a holiday for all schools on Friday and Saturday in Puducherry and Karaikal region.

In other areas like Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, and Thiruvallur (Avadi, Poonamallee, Ponneri, Thiruvallur taluk) a rain holiday was declared for schools alone. Meanwhile, in Kancheepuram, the district administration noted that schools and colleges will remain closed in Kundrathur Taluk.

In the past 24 hours until 05:30 am on Friday, Nungambakkam recorded the highest rainfall in Tamil Nadu with 71.4 mm.

The Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare department and Greater Chennai Corporation, jointly will organise a special mega monsoon camp on November 5 at all 15 zones of the city to prevent any communicable diseases due to the monsoon season.

The camp will begin at 9 am.

First published on: 04-11-2022 at 09:37:44 am
Live Blog

