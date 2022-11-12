scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 12, 2022

All party meet ‘rejects’ Constitutional Amendment providing 10 per cent quota to EWS

The meeting, boycotted by Principal opposition AIADMK and its ally BJP, urged the state government to "strongly" register its opinions when a review petition is filed.

DMK allies Congress, the Left parties, MDMK and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), besides NDA constituent Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) participated in the Stalin-chaired meeting. (File)

An all Legislative party meeting chaired by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said it “rejected” the 103rd Constitutional Amendment providing 10 per cent EWS quota by the Centre, saying it created “caste-discrimination” among the poor.

The meeting, boycotted by Principal opposition AIADMK and its ally BJP, urged the state government to “strongly” register its opinions when a review petition is filed.

The ruling DMK has already announced it will file a review petition against the November 8 five-judge Supreme Court bench upholding the 10 per cent reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). The quota was upheld 3-2 by the bench.

“We reject the 103rd Constitutional Amendment providing 10 per cent reservation to castes that have progressed since it is against the social justice envisioned by the Constitution, against various Apex court verdicts, and for creating caste discrimination among the poor,” the all-party meeting resolved on Saturday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — ‘Carbon Billionair...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — ‘Carbon Billionair...
Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma’s India was an IPL all-stars team, no...Premium
Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma’s India was an IPL all-stars team, no...
Draft Telecom Bill: Negative impact on digital ecosystem, say tech companiesPremium
Draft Telecom Bill: Negative impact on digital ecosystem, say tech companies
Bun maska and berry pulao: The history of Mumbai’s Irani cafesPremium
Bun maska and berry pulao: The history of Mumbai’s Irani cafes
Also read |SC order releasing Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts: ‘Problematic, unacceptable,’ says Cong; ally DMK differs

“When a review petition is filed in the Supreme Court in this connection, we request the Tamil Nadu government to also strongly place its opinions to ensure social justice and equality,” the resolution read.

While the participating parties supported poverty alleviation schemes, “we will not allow the basic values of social justice concept to be shattered.”

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy said all those who attended the meeting chaired by the CM, extended support on the issue.

Advertisement
Also read |SC suspends contempt-of-court sentence of Tamil Nadu activist Savukku Shankar

DMK allies Congress, the Left parties, MDMK and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), besides NDA constituent Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) participated in the Stalin-chaired meeting.

He questioned the absence of the AIADMK, pointing out that its stalwarts, the late chief ministers MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, always stood for social justice.

More from Chennai

The meeting was convened by the state government to discuss the next course of action in the wake of the November 8 SC ruling on EWS quota.

First published on: 12-11-2022 at 02:04:10 pm
Next Story

RPF officer saves minor girl from falling between platform and moving train. Watch video

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 12: Latest News
Advertisement