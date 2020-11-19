Alangulam DMK MLA brought to Tirunelveli hospital in unconscious state

DMK MLA Poongothai Alangudi Aruna (File)

Alangulam DMK MLA Poongothai Alangudi Aruna was brought by her family members to Shifa Hospital in Tirunelveli in an unconscious state on Thursday.

In a statement, the hospital said: “The MLA is being evaluated. At present, she remains awake, responsive and her vital parameters are satisfactory. Her clinical condition warrants stay in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). She is being continuously monitored by a team of doctors.”

Some DMK functionaries also reached the hospital. According to reports, Aruna had been upset over some internal conflicts within the party.

Daughter of late DMK minister Alangudi Aruna, Poongothai has served as the Minister for Social Welfare and Nutritious Noon Meal Programme (2006-2008) and Information and Technology (2009-2011).

A month ago, she had filed a police complaint against a BJP worker for posting on his Facebook page that she will be joining BJP.

