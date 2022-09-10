scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Akasa Air launches flights on Chennai-Bengaluru route

The airline also plans to launch services on the Chennai-Kochi with effect from September 26

These rapid expansion of cities, routes, and frequencies are in line with the airlines vision of adopting a phased but rapid approach to grow the network across the country, a statement said

Akasa Air on Saturday commenced its operations on the Chennai-Bengaluru route making the state capital the fifth city on its network, the airliner said.

Besides launching two daily flights on the Chennai-Bengaluru sector, the airline also plans to launch services on the Chennai-Kochi with effect from September 26.

“Further expanding its operations from Chennai, the airline will commence one additional daily daily flight from September 15 on the Mumbai-Chennai route and will add an additional daily flight on the Bengaluru-Chennai route from September 26,” a company statement said.

“We have achieved yet another milestone today with the launch of commercial flights from Chennai, which is the fifth city in our network.” company co-founder Praveen Iyer said.

“From today, we will offer double-daily flights in each direction on this new route,” Iyer who is also the chief commercial officer said.

The airline said strengthening its pan-India network connectivity, the airline would also add a new route between Chennai and Kochi from September 26.

These rapid expansion of cities, routes, and frequencies are in line with the airlines vision of adopting a phased but rapid approach to grow the network across the country, the statement said.

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 07:51:08 pm
