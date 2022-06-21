Ailing DMDK party chief Vijaykanth’s toe removed, party informs

The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) Tuesday said a toe of their party chief and actor Captain Vijaykanth had to be operated and removed through surgery after advice from the doctor. Vijaykanth has been suffering from diabetes and the toe had to be removed since the doctors said there is no streamlined circulation of blood to the toe region in the right leg, the party said in a statement. The operation took place Monday, the party added.

Vijayakanth, who has been battling some illness, hasn’t indulged in active politics over the last few years and didn’t contest in any of the elections in the state since 2016.

The party said the DMDK leader is being closely monitored by the doctors and is doing fine. “He is likely to return home in a couple of days once the treatment is completed,” the DMDK statement read. The party also asked its cadres and other public not to believe fake news being spread on social media.

Vijayakanth, who was one among the top heroes in the Tamil film Industry, floated his own political party in 2005. His party contested the 2006 election and secured an impressive vote share of 8.4 per cent. The performance was lauded by many political observers as the party within a year was able to attract votes when two tall leaders of Tamil Nadu M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa were at their prime.

The DMDK grew from strength to strength as their vote share increased in the 2009 Lok Sabha polls and in 2011 elections, they joined the alliance being led by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and pushed the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) to a distant third. DMDK contested in 41 constituencies and managed to win 29.

After a fallout with then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, DMDK snapped ties with AIADMK and contested the 2014 Lok Sabha polls with the BJP and suffered a huge defeat. The downfall of the party began after their disastrous performance in the 2016 Assembly election where they formed a third front comprising parties like VCK, MDMK, Left parties, etc.

As Vijayakanth’s ill health prevented him from actively taking the party forward, his wife Premalatha and brother-in-law Sudheesh became the face of DMDK. In the recently-concluded Assembly election DMDK contested 60 seats but drew a blank. They had fought the polls in alliance with TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK.