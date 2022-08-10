AIADMK’s first MP Mayathevar passes away

August 10, 2022 7:51:46 am
K Mayathevar, an advocate-turned politician, who fetched the first victory for the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu enabling the party to open its account in the Lok Sabha from Dindigul in 1973, passed away on Tuesday. He was 87.
The veteran politician was not in good health for the past few days and he died due to cardiac arrest in Chinnalapatti town of Dindigul district, a source close to his family said.
Mayathevar was handpicked by AIADMK founder and iconic leader M G Ramachandran to contest the by-election from Dindigul parliamentary constituency. Mayathevar picked the “two leaves” symbol to contest the seat and this later became the symbol of the party.
He trounced V C Sitthan of the Indian National Congress and Pon Muthu Ramalingam of the DMK, by securing 2,60,824 votes in the by-election.
Born on October 15, 1934, Karuppu Mayathevar graduated from Pachaiyappa’s College, Chennai, and Law College, here. He practised as an advocate at the Madras High Court. He was also a former treasurer of AIADMK’s parliamentary party.
He was not active in politics over the last few years.
AIADMK interim general secretary and former chief minister K Palaniswami said he was saddened to hear the news of Mayathevar’s death due to cardiac arrest. He expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.
Expressing his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family, deposed AIADMK leader and former chief minister O Panneerselvam said he was saddened to hear about Mayathever’s demise.
“He was the first MP of the AIADMK from Dindigul constituency who won on the two leaves symbol. It was he who selected the two leaves symbol for the party,” Panneerselvam said and informed that the party flag would fly half-mast as a mark of respect to the departed leader.
Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala said she was deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of Mayathevar and expressed her deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family and said she prayed to the Almighty to rest his soul in peace.
T T V Dhinakaran, general secretary of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, too, condoled the death.
