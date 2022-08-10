scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

AIADMK’s first MP Mayathevar passes away

Mayathevar was handpicked by AIADMK founder and iconic leader M G Ramachandran to contest the by-election from Dindigul parliamentary constituency.

By: PTI | Chennai |
August 10, 2022 7:51:46 am
Advocate-turned-politician K Mayathevar (Twitter/@KovaiSathyan)

K Mayathevar, an advocate-turned politician, who fetched the first victory for the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu enabling the party to open its account in the Lok Sabha from Dindigul in 1973, passed away on Tuesday. He was 87.

The veteran politician was not in good health for the past few days and he died due to cardiac arrest in Chinnalapatti town of Dindigul district, a source close to his family said.

Mayathevar was handpicked by AIADMK founder and iconic leader M G Ramachandran to contest the by-election from Dindigul parliamentary constituency. Mayathevar picked the “two leaves” symbol to contest the seat and this later became the symbol of the party.

He trounced V C Sitthan of the Indian National Congress and Pon Muthu Ramalingam of the DMK, by securing 2,60,824 votes in the by-election.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against the dollar on a trade-...Premium
‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against the dollar on a trade-...
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDAPremium
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDA
Nitish Aayog: Is stage being set for him as Opposition face against Modi?Premium
Nitish Aayog: Is stage being set for him as Opposition face against Modi?

Born on October 15, 1934, Karuppu Mayathevar graduated from Pachaiyappa’s College, Chennai, and Law College, here. He practised as an advocate at the Madras High Court. He was also a former treasurer of AIADMK’s parliamentary party.

He was not active in politics over the last few years.

AIADMK interim general secretary and former chief minister K Palaniswami said he was saddened to hear the news of Mayathevar’s death due to cardiac arrest. He expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.
Expressing his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family, deposed AIADMK leader and former chief minister O Panneerselvam said he was saddened to hear about Mayathever’s demise.

Advertisement

“He was the first MP of the AIADMK from Dindigul constituency who won on the two leaves symbol. It was he who selected the two leaves symbol for the party,” Panneerselvam said and informed that the party flag would fly half-mast as a mark of respect to the departed leader.

Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala said she was deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of Mayathevar and expressed her deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family and said she prayed to the Almighty to rest his soul in peace.

More from Chennai

T T V Dhinakaran, general secretary of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, too, condoled the death.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 10-08-2022 at 07:51:46 am

Most Popular

1

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

2

Bihar Political Crisis News Live Updates: Nitish Kumar back in Mahagathbandhan; oath ceremony tomorrow at 2pm

3

Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’

4

Shrikant Tyagi got ‘vidhayak’ sticker from ex-MLA, will probe how he got police gunners, says Noida police chief

5

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion News Live Updates: 18 ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, take oath

Featured Stories

Sandy forever
Sandy forever
More than medals
More than medals
Explained: What and where is Mar-a-Lago, the estate and club at the centr...
Explained: What and where is Mar-a-Lago, the estate and club at the centr...
Explained: Electricity Bill – promise, problems
Explained: Electricity Bill – promise, problems
Why Mahagathbandhan 2022 is different from Grand Alliance 2015
Why Mahagathbandhan 2022 is different from Grand Alliance 2015
'Nitish Kumar's ultimate aim is to finish RJD': BJP Bihar president Sanja...
'Nitish Kumar's ultimate aim is to finish RJD': BJP Bihar president Sanja...
Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response
Express Opinion

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response

Premium
Wary of BJP's 'non-patriotic' barbs, SP, BSP join Tiranga campaign

Wary of BJP's 'non-patriotic' barbs, SP, BSP join Tiranga campaign

As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths

As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths

Premium
St Xavier’s Univ prof quits: ‘Forced to do so over Instagram photos’

St Xavier’s Univ prof quits: ‘Forced to do so over Instagram photos’

Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy Chairman of RS?
Delhi Confidential

Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy Chairman of RS?

Premium
Making of the raging bull of Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Making of the raging bull of Birmingham Commonwealth Games

‘Rupee a better currency against the dollar on trade-weighted basis’
Sajjid Chinoy at Explained Live

‘Rupee a better currency against the dollar on trade-weighted basis’

Premium
AG writes to SC on counsel change, attempts to stop him from appearing
Wakf Board case

AG writes to SC on counsel change, attempts to stop him from appearing

FBI raid on Donald Trump home: the law, the action, the politics
Explained

FBI raid on Donald Trump home: the law, the action, the politics

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 10: Latest News
Advertisement