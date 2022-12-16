AIADMK worker dies after 100-ft party flagpole falls on him in TN’s Chengalpet district

A 28-year-old AIADMK worker died on Thursday while he attempted to repair a party flag on a 100 ft flagpole on the Chennai-Tiruchirapalli National Highway near Maduranthakam in Tamil Nadu’s Chengalpet district and the pole fell on him.

The police identified the deceased as S Chellappan, an office bearer of AIADMK, Maduranthakam (East). According to the police, around 4.30 pm on Thursday, when AIADMK workers were involved in replacing the flag using a crane, the pole suddenly fell on Chellappan. The workers informed the local police and an ambulance rushed Chellappan to the hospital but he was declared dead on arrival.

The giant flagpole was inaugurated by AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami a few months ago.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, a police official from Maduranthakam said a case was booked under Section 304 (2) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and an AIADMK worker was arrested on Thursday.

Netizens slammed the incident on social media. NGO Arappor Iyakkam took to Twitter and asked the AIADMK, “Who is responsible for the lost life?” Thousands of flagpoles are erected across the state, the NGO said, asking if the government and police would wake up at least after this incident.

In a statement, AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said he was shocked and saddened by the incident. Expressing condolences to Chellappan’s family, Edappadi claimed that despite asking the party cadres to be careful while indulging in party works, incidents like these happen and it hurt him a lot.