Vigilance raids houses, offices of former Tamil Nadu ministers Velumani, Vijayabaskar

The officials of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) of the Tamil Nadu government are carrying out searches at the residences, offices and several areas belonging to former AIADMK ministers SP Velumani and C Vijayabaskar Tuesday.

The DVAC sleuths Monday registered a criminal case against former Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani for his alleged involvement in allocation of tenders injudiciously to his close associated companies. According to the statement issued by the authorities, Velumani abused his official position causing a loss to the exchequer of Rs 500 crore in replacing the existing street lights with LED lights in rural areas during 2015-18.

Nine others, including K Chandra Prakash and R Chandrasekar of KCP Engineers Pvt Ltd, D Srinivasan and D Siddhanthan of Ace Tech Machinery Components and other proprietors and directors of conduction and electrical companies were also named as accused in the case. The searches are taking place at 26 places, including 10 in Chennai, nine in Coimbatore, and seven places in Tambaram, Avadi, Trichy and Chengalpattu.

The AIADMK workers started to gather in front of Velumani’s residence and entered into an argument with the cops for taking action against their leader. They were later detained for unlawful assembly.

Scenes outside #SPVelumani's residence. DVAC has registered a case against the #AIADMK leader for allegedly awarding tenders injudiciously to his close companies causing loss to the exchequer of approx Rs 500 crore in replacing street lights with LED lights in rural areas. pic.twitter.com/MClaan4zDK — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) September 13, 2022

In another case, raids are taking place at 13 places belonging to former Health Minister and Viralimalai MLA C Vijayabaskar and his associates. The former minister has been accused of indulging in irregularities in issuing ‘Essentiality Certificate’ in November 2020 to Vels Medical College and Hospital in Tiruvallur.

Besides Vijayabaskar, Dr K Ishari Ganesh, trustee, Vels Institute of Science Technology and Advanced Studies, Dr K Srinivasaraj, dean, Vels Medical College and Hospital, Dr R Balajinathan, former dean, Salem Mohan Kumaramangalam Government Medical College and Hospital and three others are named as accused in the case.

According to the DVAC, it was found that the Essentiality Certificate was issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department to the Vels and Medical College Hospital for commencing a new medical college with an annual intake of 150 MBBS students.

It was noted that based on the direction of the Directorate of Medical Examination, an inspection team had reached the hospital and verified the infrastructural facilities of the college and the minimum requirements for starting the MBBS course and had submitted its report stating that the Vels Medical College fulfilled the norms of the National Medical Commission to start a new medical college.

However, during a surprise check by a team of government doctors to ascertain the functional facilities noted that the patient load of the Vels Medical College was stage managed and clinical materials of the hospital were grossly inadequate.

“The major criterion to start a medical college is that the institution shall own a fully functional hospital with 300 beds occupied with 60 per cent patients for a minimum of two years. The field verification report of the Assistant Director of Town and Country Planning, Tiruvallur dated June 11, 2020, for building approval clearly proves that the buildings of Vels Medical College was under construction during the said period and all the major criteria to start a new medical college have not been fulfilled,” the DVAC statement read.

The AIADMK minister has been accused of inducing the team of doctors to submit a false report. The DVAC sleuths have slapped a case against him under multiple sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.