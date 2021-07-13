AIADMK says will boycott TV debates as they bring ‘disrepute to party and leaders’

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Monday said its representatives and spokespersons would no longer participate in TV debates organised by news channels. The top brass of the party, in a statement, said neither functionaries nor spokespersons would participate in debates on behalf of the party, and asked the media to stop inviting those who claimed to be representatives of the AIADMK.

“People are suffering without basic needs. Instead of highlighting those issues, the media — considered the fourth pillar of democracy — is holding debates regularly on topics that are aimed at bringing disrepute to the party and their leaders. This gives us immense grief and pain,” a joint statement issued by AIADMK coordinator O Pannerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami read.

The decision was made after Tamil news channels conducted debates on former AIADMK leader V K Sasikala’s proposed comeback, and also on alleged politics in the party.

Sources said the debates on the AIADMK’s loss in the recent Assembly elections also agitated the party high command, which prompted them to take action.

The party in the recent past has been removing office-bearers who are believed to be in contact with Sasikala. V Pugazhendhi, the spokesperson of AIADMK, was among those removed in June. In an interview with IndianExpress.com, he said he was removed because he was branded as a Pannerselvam supporter. He alleged that all party decisions are taken by former Palaniswami, and Pannerselvam is being sidelined.