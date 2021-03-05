Tamil Nadu elections: EPS to contest from Edapaddi, OPS from Bodinayakanur

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Friday released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswamy will contest the polls from Edapaddi, while his deputy, O Panneerselvam is standing from Bodinayakanur.

D Jayakumar will contest from Royapuram, C V Shanmugam from Villupuram, S P Shanmuganathan from Srivaikuntam, and S Thenmozhi from Nilakottai (SC).

The party’s list is the first of six that will be released ahead of the one-phase election on April 6.