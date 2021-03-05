Tamil Nadu elections: EPS to contest from Edapaddi, OPS from Bodinayakanur

Updated: March 5, 2021 2:20:15 pm
The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Friday released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswamy will contest the polls from Edapaddi, while his deputy, O Panneerselvam is standing from Bodinayakanur.
D Jayakumar will contest from Royapuram, C V Shanmugam from Villupuram, S P Shanmuganathan from Srivaikuntam, and S Thenmozhi from Nilakottai (SC).
மாண்புமிகு முதல்வர் திரு. எடப்பாடி கே. பழனிசாமி, மாண்புமிகு துணை முதல்வர் திரு. ஓ.பன்னீர்செல்வம் ஆகியோரின் முக்கிய அறிவிப்பு.
சட்டமன்ற பேரவை பொது தேர்தல் – 2021
கழக வேட்பாளர்கள் முதல் பட்டியல். pic.twitter.com/l73K5aoEqF
— AIADMK (@AIADMKOfficial) March 5, 2021
The party’s list is the first of six that will be released ahead of the one-phase election on April 6.
