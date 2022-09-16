AIADMK holds statewide protest against power tariff hike in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu’s main Opposition party AIADMK on Friday staged a state-wide agitation against the increase in power tariff by the ruling DMK government. AIADMK functionaries, including former ministers and MLAs, staged a protest in their respective zones and raised slogans urging the state government to roll back the hike.

In Chengalpattu district, the protest was led by Leader of Opposition and AIADMK’s interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. In his address, Edappadi called Chief Minister M K Stalin a ‘vasool mannan’ (collection king) and said the people of the state have not benefited in any manner in the 15-month rule of DMK.

He claimed property taxes were hiked up to 100 per cent for domestic and 150 per cent for commercial entities. He added that the government did not spare even the people living in huts and had made them pay property taxes.

“Stalin gave the first bonus to the people by hiking the property tax, now the second bonus is being provided by increasing the power tariff. The DMK government has hiked the tariff by 12 per cent to 52 per cent. Further, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission has provided permission to hike prices by six per cent every year. With a constant annual hike, the prices by 2026 will have increased by 30 per cent and will affect the public,” Edappadi said.

Madurai, Tamil Nadu | AIADMK hold massive protest against electricity price hike pic.twitter.com/nX7QwfNXB9 — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2022

The AIADMK leader also said that there are many other states that have lesser power tariff than Tamil Nadu. He noted that during the AIADMK regime, people who had been using 200 units of power had to pay Rs 170 but now they need to shell out Rs 225. “There is a hike of Rs 55. The common public has to pay Rs 55 more every two months,” he said.

Edappadi added that during the pandemic, the people suffered a lot, lost jobs and there was an economic crisis and now, with the fall in Covid-19 cases and things returning back to normalcy, the price hike will be a huge burden on the people.

“Through this protest, I demand the government to decrease property taxes and roll back the power tariff hike,” Edappadi said.

He also claimed that the DMK government has shelved various welfare schemes that were rolled out during the AIADMK regime. The AIADMK leader also took a dig at the Pongal gift hamper that got mired in a controversy due to its poor quality.