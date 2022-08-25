scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

AIADMK slams DMK regime over law and order in Tamil Nadu

Listing out the killings in various parts of the state, Palaniswami, also the Leader of Opposition, said Tamil Nadu is turning into a 'killing field' which has sent shockwaves among the people.

AIADMK leader K Palaniswami (File)

Tamil Nadu has witnessed as many as 15 murders in the past 36 hours, AIADMK leader K Palaniswami said on Wednesday and alleged that the police department under Chief Minister M K Stalin is ineffective.

No appropriate precautionary steps were taken by police though a few among the murdered persons had lodged complaints specifying threat to their lives, he alleged citing news reports.

“It is shameful that the police department functioning under the direct supervision of Chief Minister M K Stalin is ineffective,” Palaniswami alleged.

He demanded that the DMK regime take effective steps for crime prevention and ensure safety and security for people.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 07:05:13 am
Obtain undertaking from builders before handing over possession of houses: Madras HC

