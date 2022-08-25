AIADMK slams DMK regime over law and order in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu has witnessed as many as 15 murders in the past 36 hours, AIADMK leader K Palaniswami said on Wednesday and alleged that the police department under Chief Minister M K Stalin is ineffective.

Listing out the killings in various parts of the state, Palaniswami, also the Leader of Opposition, said Tamil Nadu is turning into a ‘killing field’ which has sent shockwaves among the people.

No appropriate precautionary steps were taken by police though a few among the murdered persons had lodged complaints specifying threat to their lives, he alleged citing news reports.

“It is shameful that the police department functioning under the direct supervision of Chief Minister M K Stalin is ineffective,” Palaniswami alleged.

He demanded that the DMK regime take effective steps for crime prevention and ensure safety and security for people.