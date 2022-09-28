scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

AIADMK sacks veteran leader after O Panneerselvam ropes him in as mentor

In a statement, AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, also known as EPS, said that Ramachandran had damaged the reputation of the party.

Veteran Tamil politician Panruti S Ramachandran was expelled from the AIADMK soon after deposed party leader O Panneerselvam announced former’s appointment as the political adviser to his faction.

The leader in his mid-80s has been critical of EPS for some time, often referring to him as “immature leader with vested interests”. A six-time MLA, Ramachandran’s alliance with OPS may not surprise political observers, as he has worked with almost all major Tamil parties.

“OPS has been clueless about his plans. Neither the party nor his followers are there with him. Even though Sasikala had decided to join hands with OPS, she also lost control of the party. So, OPS and Sasikala had visited Ramachandran and he agreed to take up the position even as it wouldn’t be helping OPS in his losing battle to capture AIADMK,” said an AIADMK leader.

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 01:38:59 am
