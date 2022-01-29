AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP Navaneethakrishnan removed from party post

Rajya Sabha MP A Navaneethakrishnan has been relieved from the post of secretary of the AIADMK’s advocate wing, effective from Saturday.

In a joint statement, party coordinator O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami said Navaneethakrishnan was relieved from the post but did not mention the reason for the action.

Chennai News Live | Follow latest updates

On Thursday, the wedding ceremony of the daughter of DMK Rajya Sabha MP TKS Elangovan was held near party headquarters Anna Arivalayam in Chennai. The wedding was attended by Chief Minister M K Stalin, alliance party leaders, senior DMK leaders, Rajya Sabha members, etc.

While speaking at the event, Navaneethakrishnan heaped praise on DMK leaders. He said he had been a novice while entering Parliament, and had learned a lot from DMK MPs Kanimozhi and TKS Elangovan.

“She (Kanizmohi) has good intentions and she wants to do good for the people of Tamil Nadu. Kanimozhi taught me how to conduct myself during the internal meetings as she doesn’t want me to get into unnecessary controversies,” Navaneethakrishnan added.

Former AIADMK Minister D Jayakumar said Navanatheekrishnan brought disrepute to the party by visiting the DMK headquarters. “DMK was called as an evil force by our Puratchithalaivar MGR, to set foot into their party office is a disgraceful act. It’s like shaming the party. How can we allow that? Whoever it may be, strict action will be taken against those who bring disrepute to the party,” Jayakumar said.