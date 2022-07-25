scorecardresearch
Monday, July 25, 2022

AIADMK stages protests against proposed hike in power tariff, property tax revision

Former Minister S P Velumani led the agitation in Coimbatore

By: PTI | Chennai |
July 25, 2022 9:30:29 pm
Similar protests would be held in Thanjavur, Theni Perambalur and Tiruchirappalli districts on July 26 and in Chennai on July 27, the party said. (Representational)

The opposition AIADMK staged protests in several district headquarters across Tamil Nadu on Monday condemning the State government for the proposed hike in power tariff and revising property tax rates.

The protests, led by former state ministers responding to a call by the party’s interim general secretary K Palaniswami, was also to condemn the ruling DMK for not fulfilling all its poll promises.

The measures aimed at enhancing the power tariff and property tax rates have dealt a “body blow” to the common man who is still battling against the coronavirus and struggling for a livelihood, former Minister R B Udayakumar claimed.

“The present rise, especially in power tariff, is shocking,” he said while speaking at the protest rally in Madurai.

During the previous AIADMK regime, the power tariff was kept at the lower end without causing fiscal burden to the consumers, Udayakumar claimed.

Former Minister S P Velumani led the agitation in Coimbatore while former Ministers: P Thangamani and C Ve Shanmugam led the protest in Namakkal and Villupuram districts respectively.

Similar protests would be held in Thanjavur, Theni Perambalur and Tiruchirappalli districts on July 26 and in Chennai on July 27, the party said.

