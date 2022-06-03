AIADMK distances itself from party leader Ponnaiyan’s ‘BJP double-dealing’ remarks

Former Tamil Nadu chief minister and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam has distanced the party from its organisational secretary C Ponnaiyan’s remarks accusing the BJP of double-dealing and trying to grow at the expense of the AIADMK.

“We would like to inform you that the comments made by Ponnaiyan reflected his own views,” Panneerselvam told reporters on Friday at the secretariat alongside Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palanisamy and other party colleagues.

At a workshop organised by the AIADMK’s Puratchi Thalaivi Peravai a couple of days ago, Ponnaiyan accused the BJP of double-dealing on state’s issues and said the saffron party was trying to grow at the expense of the principal Opposition party. The former minister urged his party cadres to stay vigilant and use social media to expose the BJP’s “double standards” before the public.

As the senior AIADMK leader’s criticism of the friendly party created ripples in political circles, BJP state president K Annamalai said the recent local body polls showed which was the third-largest party in the state. Annamalai claimed that the criticism proved his party was growing fast in the southern state. BJP cadres are working hard to win at least 25 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, he added.

To a question on BJP leader VP Duraisamy’s alleged remark that his party, with just four MLAs, is functioning more efficiently as an Opposition party than the AIADMK, which has 66 MLAs, Palanisamy said his party did not need a certificate from the BJP leader.

Commenting on the law and order situation in the state, he said it was worsening every day and that the government was incompetent. “The public, especially women, are not feeling safe. Murder, chain-snatching, rape and all other criminal activities are happening on a daily basis. The law and order situation is deteriorating in Tamil Nadu, which was not the case when our party was at the helm,” he said.Meanwhile, all the six Rajya Sabha candidates nominated from the state, including former Union minister P Chidambaram of the Congress, were elected unopposed.