O Panneerselvam faction to contest in Erode East by-poll, says willing to support BJP candidate

AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, involved in an acrimonious leadership tussle with another former CM K Palaniswami, on Saturday announced to field his party candidate for the February 27 by-poll in Erode East Assembly constituency.

The PMK, which was part of the AIADMK-led alliance for the 2021 Assembly polls, said it was neither contesting the by-poll nor extending support to anyone else. This is the first by-election being held in the State after the DMK-led alliance swept the 2021 elections.

The by-poll was necessitated following the recent demise of Congress legislator from the constituency, Thirumahan Everaa.

Speaking to reporters here, Panneerselvam said his faction was willing to support the BJP candidate in the by-election if the national party wanted to contest.

Asked if his decision, especially with Palaniswami already making it clear that his dominant faction is keen on seeking electoral fortunes from Erode East segment, could cause confusion among the party members and electorate, as well, Panneerselvam replied “it is he (Palaniswami) who is creating confusion. Ask him.” He claimed that the party’s

Two Leaves symbol was with him as the Election Commission of India still recognised him as Coordinator of AIADMK.

His party would accept any symbol allotted by the ECI in case the party symbol could not be retained, he said in reply to a specific query.

“Its only Palaniswami who has been a stumbling block in rejecting a unification (of factions) and also in staking a claim for the Two Leaves symbol, on which we have complete rights,” Panneerselvam told reporters at his Greenways Road residence here.

Advertisement

On the resulting confusion and inability of the party candidates in obtaining the authorisation forms to contest the by-poll, as witnessed in the civic polls, Panneerselvam accused Palaniswami for scuttling the prospects of the party candidates by refusing to sign in the joint declaration.

He was in touch with friendly parties including the BJP and would seek their support for his party candidate, the former CM added.

Meanwhile, the Dr S Ramadoss-led Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) announced staying away from the electoral contest.

A decision to this effect was taken at a high-level meeting held under Ramadoss, which was attended by his son and Rajya Sabha MP Anbumani among others.

Advertisement

The party reiterated its stand that by-polls were “unncessary” and a “waste of public money and time.” Anbumani said in a party release it was unanimously decided in the meeting that PMK will neither contest the by-poll nor will it support any party.