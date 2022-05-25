AIADMK’s hits out at DMK over deteriorating law and order situation in Chennai; commissioner refutes claim

AIADMK coordinator and former Tamil Nadu chief minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami has alleged that Chennai has now become the “city of killings” leading to a scenario of uncertainty as regards security for the people.

In a series of tweets Tuesday, Palaniswami attacked the DMK government and said that the law and order in the city had “deteriorated.” Chennai alone has witnessed 18 murders in the past 20 days, Palaniswami alleged referring to news reports.

Palaniswami also slammed Chief Minister M K Stalin, who holds the police portfolio, and said that instead of setting the situation right, Stalin was making “all-out efforts to suppress” the press. “There were apprehensions over the future of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Palaniswami’s comments came at a time when Tamil Nadu, especially its capital Chennai, has been witnessing a rise in the number of murders being reported. The latest was the killing of Tamil Nadu BJP’s minority wing leader Balanchander, who was hacked to death by a gang in Chennai on Tuesday.

Reacting to the incident, Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai took to Twitter and said no one is safe in the state. He urged Chennai police to immediately arrest the people responsible for the murder even as party members staged a sit-in protest in front of the government hospital where Balachander’s body was taken for an autopsy. Several Tamil Nadu BJP functionaries, including Vinoj P Selvam and Karu Nagarajan, visited the victim’s family and offered their solidarity.

Nagarajan asked whether Chennai is the capital of Tamil Nadu or the capital of murder. “Every day, there has been an incident like this taking place across the state. Is this the Dravidian model? Murder is taking place in front of the public view on the main road. What kind of safety does a common man have here?” he asked while speaking to reporters.

Tamil Nadu BJP youth wing president Vinoj P Selvam also said that Chennai was turning into “a murder capital of India.”

Chennai is turning into the murder capital of India. Thiru #UdhayanidhiStalin who had acted a police in his new movie should be reminded that this murder happened in the constituency where people have elected him. With murders everyday people feel the true @arivalayam is back! pic.twitter.com/XcPAkvAfuh — Vinoj P Selvam (@VinojBJP) May 24, 2022

Meanwhile, Chennai police commissioner Shankar Jiwal while addressing reporters on Tuesday brushed aside the reports that close to 18 murders have been reported in Chennai in the last 20 days and that the law and order situation in the city is deteriorating. Jiwal also claimed there has been a 25 per cent reduction in murder cases.

“There have been a few incidents in the past few days. We are conducting an inquiry and if the officers are found at fault, due action would be initiated against them. Let the FIR come out, we will have further details on this,” he said.