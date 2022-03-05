Day after he met Sasikala, OPS’s brother O Raja expelled from AIADMK

The AIADMK has expelled four party functionaries from Theni district including O Raja, the brother of party coordinator O Paneerselvam, for meeting expelled leader V K Sasikala in Thiruchendur on Friday. It said the leaders violated party principles and brought disrespect to the AIADMK.

The party’s decision was announced on Saturday in a letter signed by both party coordinators, Edapaddi K Palaniswami and Paneerselvam.

தலைமைக் கழக அறிவிப்பு. pic.twitter.com/XChC2KxGmf

Meanwhile, the AIADMK expelled 33 other functionaries in Theni district for supporting DMK candidates in the recently concluded urban local body elections. The 33 members were also relieved from their party posts.

The AIADMK’s latest poll debacle in Tamil Nadu in the urban local body elections has reignited discussions within the party over bring back ousted leader Sasikala. Kicking off a move to “unite the party”, Panneerselvam had held a meeting at his residence in Theni district on March 2, which decided to get the party rank and file affiliated to the Sasikala faction back into its fold.

Sasikala on Friday embarked on a two-day tour of southern Tamil Nadu to meet her supporters. O Raja was among the AIADMK’s functionaries that had met her at a private hotel and held meetings in Thiruchendur. Sasikala is set to tour Tirunelveli, Tuticorin and Tenkasi regions, and is also likely to offer prayers in temples.