AIADMK ministers seek second state capital in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami. Ministers in his government are seeking a second state capital. (Twitter/@CMOTamilNadu)

A fresh sign of discord is showing among AIADMK ministers over the demand for a second capital for Tamil Nadu to ensure administrative efficiency. Political observers believe the state government has taken a leaf out of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, which has approved a three-capital plan.

On Wednesday, state Tourism Minister Vellamandi N Natarajan, who represents the Tiruchirappalli East constituency, said the city should be made the second capital as it was the dream of former Chief Minister and AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran. “If the demand rises for a second capital, on behalf of Trichy district, we will urge CM Edappadi K Palanisami and Deputy CM O Pannerselvam to accept our request. Trichy has all the qualities to become the second capital of Tamil Nadu, including an international airport. It is the only district in the delta region with no water scarcity,” he said.

Natarajan’s plea came a couple of days after Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar, who is in charge of Madurai West district for the AIADMK, urged Palaniswami to make Madurai, referred to as the temple city of Tamil Nadu, the second capital. His views were echoed by Minister for Co-operation Sellur Raju. The AIADMK cadre in Madurai district even passed a resolution urging the party high command to form a committee and analyse the possibilities of making Madurai the second capital.

“For Tamil Nadu’s overall growth, and to decrease the population crisis in Chennai, we are in need of an alternate plan. On behalf of the people of the district, we are placing our request before the Chief Minister. This is a dream of the people of the southern district,” Udhayakumar said.

Raju, meanwhile, pointed out that former CM J Jayalalithaa had made her political decisions in Madurai. “The World Tamil Conference was held in Madurai. It was MGR’s dream to make Madurai the second-capital, and Trichy the capital, but DMK leader Karunanidhi opposed it,” Raju said.

The ministers argued that Madurai had the potential to become the second capital, and its infrastructure, including an international airport, state of the art highways and the establishment of various industries providing several job opportunities, was testament to the city’s growth in the recent past. They also noted the Centre’s recent decision to set up an AIIMS hospital in the city.

As the clamour grew, Minister for Tamil Culture and Archaeology Mafoi Pandiarajan said Palaniswami would take a final call on the issue.

The demand has been raised several times in the past. In 2004, there was much debate between Madurai and Trichy when the government sought to establish a new bench of the Madras High Court. It was eventually set up in Madurai.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd