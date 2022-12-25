scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 25, 2022

AIADMK observes MGR’s death anniversary

Expelled coordinator O Panneerselvam, accompanied by his followers, paid floral tributes to the leader.

Fondly hailed as Puratchi Thalaivar, Ramachandran who still holds sway among the party members and public, as well, died on December 24, 1987 (Twitter/@AIADMKOfficial)

The 35th death anniversary of AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran was observed on Saturday with the party led by interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami taking a pledge to dislodge the DMK government.

Fondly hailed as Puratchi Thalaivar, Ramachandran who still holds sway among the party members and public, as well, died on December 24, 1987, after a prolonged illness. The AIADMK men clad in black shirts and women functionaries in black sarees, paid floral tributes to the iconic leader at his decorated memorial on the Marina Beach here. They took an oath to install the AIADMK rule in the state again, as a tribute to the party founder.

They vowed to win all the 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Later, expelled coordinator O Panneerselvam, accompanied by his followers, paid floral tributes to the leader.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
SIP outflows: Investors redeem over Rs 22,000 crore in 3 months
SIP outflows: Investors redeem over Rs 22,000 crore in 3 months
In this Class 5 maths class, how numbers start to add up to hope
In this Class 5 maths class, how numbers start to add up to hope
In Birbhum village, a ‘suicide’ reopens old scars, rivalries
In Birbhum village, a ‘suicide’ reopens old scars, rivalries
The urge to spill it all out
The urge to spill it all out
More from Chennai

Former interim general secretary V K Sasikala and general secretary of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam T T V Dhinakaran, too, paid floral tributes to MGR.

First published on: 25-12-2022 at 08:43:02 am
Next Story

Holistic health trends for 2023: Sleep, rest and live with the sun

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close