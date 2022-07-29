scorecardresearch
Friday, July 29, 2022

AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana asked rival OPS and Edappadi Palaniswamy (EPS) factions of the AIADMK to maintain status quo with regard to the affairs of the party.

EPS OPS conflict, AIADMK, TN politicsFormer Chief Minister O Panneerselvam was removed from his party earlier this month after a court order (Express file photo)

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Madras High Court to adjudicate upon in three weeks the pleas filed by O Panneerselvam (OPS) and others against the July 11 general council meet of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in which OPS was expelled from the party.

Also Read |Hand over AIADMK HQ keys to EPS, orders Madras HC

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana asked rival OPS and Edappadi Palaniswamy (EPS) factions of the AIADMK to maintain status quo with regard to the affairs of the party.

In the party’s general council meeting, the dual-leadership model in the AIADMK was ended and EPS was elevated as the interim general secretary of the party.

OPS was expelled for “anti-party” activities during the party meeting.

