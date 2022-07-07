scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 07, 2022

AIADMK General Council meet: Madras HC adjourns hearing on O Panneerselvam’s plea

OPS had earlier filed a civil suit in the HC requesting the court to pass an order of ad-interim injunction restraining the respondents , including Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) from convening the GC meet on an anonymous notice dated July 1, 2022 pending disposal of the suit.

By: PTI | Chennai |
July 7, 2022 6:54:40 am
AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam (File)

The Madras High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing into a plea by AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) seeking to stall the party’s July 11 General Council meet.

Justice Krishnan Ramaswamy posted the matter for Thursday, for want of the Supreme Court order copy over a related case.

Chennai News Live |liveFollow latest updates

The apex court had earlier in the day stayed a HC order which restrained passing of any unannounced resolutions in the meeting of the June 23 AIADMK general and executive councils concerning the issue of single leadership of the party. The general council is the party’s highest decision-making body.

OPS had earlier filed a civil suit in the HC requesting the court to pass an order of ad-interim injunction restraining the respondents , including Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) from convening the GC meet on an anonymous notice dated July 1, 2022 pending disposal of the suit.

Best of Express Premium
New car insurance plan: Premium based on usage, driving behaviourPremium
New car insurance plan: Premium based on usage, driving behaviour
UPSC Key-July 6, 2022: Why to read ‘Social Media Intermediaries’ or ‘Hybr...Premium
UPSC Key-July 6, 2022: Why to read ‘Social Media Intermediaries’ or ‘Hybr...
Sir Syed Ahmed Khan and Maulana Azad show how to deal with hurt religious...Premium
Sir Syed Ahmed Khan and Maulana Azad show how to deal with hurt religious...
Across democracies, supreme courts’ legitimacy, autonomy are under ...Premium
Across democracies, supreme courts’ legitimacy, autonomy are under ...
More Premium Stories >>

In a fallout of the single leadership demand in the party, the dominant EPS faction has said Panneerselvam ceased to be the Coordinator and the former the joint coordinator following the June 23 general council meet. The EPS faction has also summoned the next GC on July 11, ostensibly to elect Palaniswami as the single leader that day.

More from Chennai
Also Read |Plans afoot to make Edappadi Palaniswami AIADMK’s interim general secretary

Convening that meet is illegal and in contravention to the bye laws of the party, surreptitiously maneuvered by respondents including Palaniswami and Presidium Chairman A Tamil Magan Hussain, Panneerselvam had said in his plea.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 07: Latest News
Advertisement