AIADMK serves legal notice to Panneerselvam

AIADMK interim general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has sent a legal notice to estranged colleague and ousted coordinator O Panneerselvam asking him to refrain from using the name and seal of the party.

The notice issued on behalf of Palaniswami said that even after his expulsion from the party, rendering the coordinator’s position non-existent, Panneerselvam continued to project himself as party coordinator and treasurer.

A senior functionary in the party told PTI on Thursday that the notice dated December 20, conveyed to Panneerselvam that he had no right to use the name of the AIADMK, its seal or even the office address, since the headquarters is in the legal possession of the interim general secretary.

Accusing him of resorting to tactics to forge the seal of party headquarters and a letterhead, Palaniswami said the Supreme Court has also not interfered or modified any portion of the order passed by the division bench dated September 2, this year.

Though he was expelled on July 11, 2022, till date Panneerselvam chose to remain silent and has not challenged the resolutions passed by the general council, removing him from the primary membership of the party, the notice said.