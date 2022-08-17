AIADMK conflict: Madras HC orders status-quo over July 11 General Council meet

Updated: August 17, 2022 12:41:10 pm
In a setback to AIADMK interim General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), the Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered maintaining status-quo as was the case on June 23 in the matter relating to the conduct of the July 11 General Council meeting of the main opposition party in Tamil Nadu.
The general council, AIADMK’s highest decision-making body, ‘expelled’ rival leader O Panneerselvam and some of his associates from the party amid his leadership tussle with Palaniswami, who was picked as the interim general secretary of the party by the GC members.
The order passed by Justice G Jayachandran on Wednesday, in effect held invalid the July 11 GC meeting.
The judge held that the co-ordinator and the joint co-ordinator alone shall convene the GC meeting. He also suggested nomination of an observer to conduct the meeting.
The court was passing orders on the civil suits from O Panneerselvam and GC member Vairamuthu, today.
Later, the counsel appearing for Panneerselvam said the court has said the Coordinator and Joint Coordinator posts, held by OPS and Palaniswami, respectively earlier, “had not lapsed”.
Subscriber Only Stories
The June 23 GC meet, convened jointly by the two leaders earlier, had announced that the one and only demand of the GC members is to bring in a system of a single leadership for the party, favouring Palaniswami, also known as EPS.
On Wednesday, Pannneerselvam supporters celebrated the HC order by bursting crackers. PTI
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Row over participation of child dressed as V D Savarkar in Kerala school’s I-Day event
Kajal Aggarwal rings in husband Gautam Kitchlu’s birthday with son Neil, calls him ‘best papa in the whole world’
Amitabh Bachchan takes us inside temple at Jalsa’s entrance, offers prayers at 4 am
ED to name Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in Sukesh Chandrashekhar money laundering case
Ghaziabad: Woman given spiked drink, gang raped after birthday party
Virat Kohli on the need to prioritise mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I’ve felt alone’
Four resignations already, J&K Congress revamp may harm party more
AIADMK conflict: Madras HC orders status-quo over July 11 General Council meet
Prithviraj, Mohanlal pose together to announce the beginning of Lucifer 2
What the West gets wrong about India even after 75 years of independence
Vivo V25 Pro launched in India: Price, specifications
Ravi Shastri had very little tolerance for failure: Dinesh Karthik