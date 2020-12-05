AIADMK leaders pay tribute to Jayalalithaa on fourth death anniversary

Both Edappadi and Pannerselvam placed a wreath at the decorated mausoleum and bowed down to pay their respect to ‘Amma’. (Twitter/@AIADMKOfficial)

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Azhagam (AIADMK) observed former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s fourth death anniversary at her memorial near Marina beach in Chennai. The entire stretch of Kamarajar Salai was covered with posters and banners of Jayalalithaa.

Clad in black shirt, party coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, party co-coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and other AIADMK ministers and MLAs paid tribute to AIADMK supremo’s memorial. Both Edappadi and Pannerselvam placed a wreath at the decorated mausoleum and bowed down to pay their respect to ‘Amma’.

In view of the pandemic, the AIADMK cadres were requested to stay home and light Akal Vilakku (terrracotta oil lamp) and pay respect to Amma’s picture. In the oath read by Panneerselvam and repeated by others, the AIADMK members vowed to stay united and win the upcoming assembly election in Tamil Nadu. The AIADMK members ensured to be true loyalists and protect the party.

“Puratchithalaivi Amma selflessly dedicated 34 years of her life to the party. We take a pledge to remember all the sacrifices made by Amma and ensure that the golden rule of Amma is continued in Tamil Nadu by our hard work. We ensure to do anything possible to make AIADMK travel in the victorious path. Our unity is the base for our victory. If this army fails, which one will win?” OPS said.

The members recalled Jayalalithaa’s popular statement that the AIADMK party will continue to serve the people of Tamil Nadu even after her for the next 100 years. The members later observed a two-minute silence in respect for their beloved leader.

Jayalalithaa, who served as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister six times, breathed her last on December 5, 2016, after being treated for various ailments at Apollo Hospital in Greams Road for 75 days.

