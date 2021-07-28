scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 28, 2021
AIADMK leaders call on Amit Shah

A party release in Chennai said a memorandum of Tamil Nadu related issues was presented to Shah by the two leaders.

By: PTI | Chennai |
July 28, 2021 8:03:33 am
Speaking to reporters in Delhi after visiting Amit Shah, K. Palaniswami said, "it was a courtesy visit." (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

AIADMK’s top leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami on Tuesday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and handed over a memorandum of Tamil Nadu related issues.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi after visiting Shah, Palaniswami said, “it was a courtesy visit.”

Asked if there were discussions related to Tamil Nadu’s political scenario, he said, “no political discussions happened.”

The two leaders also met Union Minister for Culture, G Kishan Reddy (previously Tamil Nadu BJP incharge for the April 6 Assembly polls) and the meeting was termed a “courtesy visit” by the party.

The memorandum was apparently on matters like the Mekedatu dam, urging the Centre to take steps to halt Karnataka from going ahead with its initiative to build the reservoir.

On Monday, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital and urged him to not support Karnataka on its proposal to build a dam across Cauvery river at Mekedatu.

